Begin Second Year of Backpack Program

Edgerton Public is beginning their second year of the back pack program. The backpack program is for families that are struggling to feed their family. This year the program has expanded to include preschool and middle school. Students in Pre-K through 8th grade are now eligible to participate.

Each week a bag including 2 juices, 2 fruits, 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches, and 2 snacks is sent home with students to feed them for the weekend until school starts again on Monday. The bag is only for the student, not the entire family.

The program is run off of donations and grant money. If you wish to make a donation, please send money to the office at Edgerton Public, indicating that it is for the backpack program.

The program also accepts and appreciates food donations. Items in high need are individual juice boxes, individual oatmeal packets, individual sized cereal boxes, packets of easy mac, cans of soup, cans of ravioli, fruit cups, and fresh fruit. Items can be dropped off in the office at school.

Also, if you are concerned about being able to feed your family, contact Mrs. Landin at the school to sign your student up for the program.

