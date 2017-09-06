January 2, 1932 – August 29, 2017

Funeral services for Mary Lou Osenga, 85, of Leota, Minn., were held Friday, Sept. 1, 2017; 1:00 p.m. at the Bethel Reformed Church in Leota with Del Bolluyt officiating. Interment was in the Leota Community Cemetery.

Music was provided by organist Geraldine Blom and the congregation singing Blessed Assurance, Nearer My God To Thee, and Blest Be The Tie That Binds.

Casketbearers were Ron Osenga, Bruce Osenga, Alyssa Osenga, Colton Osenga, Shane Osenga, Ben Osenga, Dustin Wetzel, Richard Bolluyt, and David Bolluyt.

Mary Lou Osenga was born January 2, 1932, in Chandler, Minn., to Marinus and Eugenia (Van Reulder) Bolluyt. She attended Leota Public School.

Mary married Cornelius “Case” Osenga on January 25, 1960, in Leota. The couple lived in Leota. Mary cleaned houses for area residents. In 1973 the couple moved to Luverne before retiring and moving back to Leota in 1997.

She was a member of the Bethel Reformed Church in Leota; and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, Mary died at the Edgebrook Care Center in Edgerton at the age of 85.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Ronald (Lori) Osenga, Jasper, Minn., and Bruce Osenga, Sioux Falls, S.D., her daughter, Barbara (friend, Jesse Shafer) Osenga, Sioux Falls; five grandchildren, Dustin, Benjamin, Alyssa, Colton, and Shane; a brother, Larry (Ethel) Bolluyt, Revere; and a sister-in-law, Jean Bolluyt, Luverne.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Case Osenga on December 14, 2007; two brothers, Jim Bolluyt and