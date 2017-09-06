Edgerton Men Play at Hadley

By Mike Drooger –

Just down the road to the north and east of Edgerton is the community of Hadley. Hadley’s population is listed at 61, but during the summer and the amateur baseball season, there are days Hadley’s population swells to over 300. For three hours on a sunny summer afternoon, baseball fans can relax in their favorite spot and watch the baseball action.

The Hadley Buttermakers qualified for the Minnesota Amateur Baseball State Tournament for the 3rd straight year and 11th time overall at the conclusion of the 2017 regular season. The Buttermakers were the Gopher League champs with a record of 15-4, which gave them the number one seed in the Section 17 tournament. In the state tournament, Hadley went 1-1 defeating Cannon Falls 3-2 and losing to Fergus Falls 4-3.

Four Edgerton men – Max Zwart, Luke Drooger, Jaden Bloemendaal, and Mike Dwire – played for Hadley this season, and each played vital roles in the team’s success.

