Dutchmen Fall to Falcons

By Mike Drooger –

If the first game of the 2017 high school football season is any indication, the Falcons of Red Rock Central are going to enjoy their switch from 11-man football to 9-man. The Falcons, barring injury like all smaller programs, have a nice blend of linesmen and “skilled position” players, and they mixed things up well offensively vs. the Edgerton/Ellsworth Flying Dutchmen. Another weapon the Falcons have is a place kicker, which might not seem like such a big deal, but he did boot four PATs while E/E was unable to convert the conversion attempt after all four of their touchdowns en route to a 35-24 RRC victory on Edgerton’s field.

RRC enjoyed a 28-6 lead at intermission and their lead could have been more had it not been for their own pair of miscues. Twice the Falcons fumbled in the first half and twice the Dutchmen recovered, with the first recovery by Brayden Kuiper at the 14 yard line eventually leading to E/E’s first score.

The Dutchmen are well known for the penchant to run the ball, but against RRC they had success throwing it, especially on the first possession that saw quarterback Landon Buckridge hitting Trey Gilbertson with an 8-yard aerial at the 8:00 mark for a 6-0 Edgerton advantage. When E/E did run the ball, there weren’t a lot of holes. E/E’s total rushing yards (165) were outdone by RRC’s Sam Hansen who finished with 211.

