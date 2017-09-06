February 18, 1921 – August 27, 2017

A memorial service for Dena Schnyders, 96, of Edgerton, Minn., was held Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017; 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church in Edgerton with Pastor Leroy Christoffels officiating. Interment was in the Edgerton Hillside Cemetery.

Music was provided by organist Carla Elgersma; special music by the Jubilation Trio, and congregational hymns I Will Sing Of My Redeemer, The Old Rugged Cross, and How Great Thou Art.

Pallbearers were Josh Sandbulte, Scott Schnyders, Tony Schnyders, Daniel Schnyders, Andrew Schnyders, and Calvin Bratt.

Honorary pallbearers were Rachel Penkoff, Rebecca Gebbers, Julie Vander Laan, Jill Sandbulte, and Amanda Junkert.

Dena Schnyders was born on February 18, 1921, to James and Hattie (Bleyenburg) VerHey near Steen, Minn. The oldest of six children, she went to school through eighth grade and then helped with the family, and other families.

She worked locally before marrying Daniel Schnyders in the Protestant Reformed Church of Edgerton on May 11, 1952, while he was in the Air Force. They raised three children: Jerry, Melinda, and Kevin. Dena was a loving wife and mother. She supported Dan and the children in all their involvements. She loved to cook for her family and was a wonderful hostess. Dena was a beautiful seamstress and helped out in 4-H sewing. She had a beautiful alto voice. She liked to have a good laugh with her sisters and friends. Like Dan, she loved Edgerton, where they lived their entire lives. Dan and Dena had many beloved friends and relatives with whom they traveled and had fun times. She worked at the Edgebrook Care Center, then she later resided there in her final years.

Dena passed to glory at the Pipestone County Medical Center on August 27, 2017, at the age of 96 years, six months, and nine days.

Dan passed just last November 11, 2016. Dena was also predeceased by her parents; her sister, Adriana Hofstee, and two brothers, Art VerHey and Arie VerHey; and a great-grandson, Trygve Schnyders.

She is survived by her three children, Jerry (Sheila) Schnyders of Worthington, Minn., Melinda (Calvin) Bratt of Lynden, Wash., and Kevin (Clara) Schnyders of Belle Plaine, Minn.; 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Scott, and Tony Schnyders, Rachel Penkoff, Rebecca Gebbers, Julie Vander Laan, Jill Sandbulte, Daniel and Andrew Schnyders, and Amanda Junkert; 15 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ann Miersma of Rock Valley, Iowa, and Jeanne Jabaay of Yucaipa, Calif.