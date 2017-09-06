Cardinals Outplay Eagles 3-0

By Skip Hunter –

The Southwest Minnesota Christian Eagle volleyball team began the 2017 campaign on the road in Luverne.

The Eagles featured 2 sophomores and 4 seniors in their starting line-up. In all 3 games SWC found itself in an early hole and were not quite able to get over the hump, losing 3-0 to the home-team Cardinals.

In game 1 they were down 5-0 until Jazy Prins picked up the first of 12 kills that she would register on the night. The score then went to 8-1 before Shayla Prins scored using a Jazy pass and an Olivia Veldkamp set. J. Prins scored again and then Sydney Van Hulzen picked up a block to make the score 9-4. Van Hulzen then went cross court using a Sommer Schaap set after a Brooklyn De Kam pass. Jazy then passed to Schaap who returned the ball to Prins for the kill. Bella Niemeyer, the second sophomore in the line-up, had a tip kill to make the score 17-7. Niemeyer had another kill using a Veldkamp set after a Jessa Nibbelink pass.

J. Prins made another kill followed by a De Kam pass to S. Prins who poked the ball over to make the score 19-11. Niemeyer recorded an ace serve and J. Prins served 3 aces in a row to cut the lead to 19-16. LHS then went ahead 22-17 before Van Hulzen made another block followed by an LHS hitting error to make the score 22-19. After the home team upped their lead to 23-20, Van Hulzen knocked over an ace serve, Niemeyer had a kill assisted by Emily Nerem to make the score 23-22 in favor of the Cardinals. The red birds scored again as 2 SWC errors tied the score at 24. However, an Eagle service error and a LHS kill gave the home team a 26-24 win in game 1.

For the complete article, please see the September 6th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

Check out our SmugMug site for available downloads of any of these pictures!