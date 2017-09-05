Four new teachers grace the halls at EPS

By Jill Fennema –

Edgerton Public School has four new teachers this school year. Three of those are in the elementary school and the other is in the high school.

Amy Konradi is the new high school science teacher. She comes to Edgerton after teaching agriculture and science at Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) for the past three years. She also taught at Fulda and Round Lake prior to that.

Amy grew up in Round Lake, which is where her parents still live. Amy attended the University of Minnesota at Crookston for ag education and then Southwest MN State University (SMSU) for life sciences. She was inspired by her high school English teacher and ag teacher to pursue a degree in education. “I also enjoy the idea of always continuing to learn,” Amy said.

Amy lives just outside of Pipestone, where in her spare time, she is a beekeeper. She also enjoys gardening and reading.

Kristin Schultz is the other full time high school science teacher. Rhonda Manitz also still teaches part time.

Over in the elementary school, Taylor Ossefoort is the new 3’s preschool teacher. There have been many changes to the school’s preschool program this year. There will be two 3’s classes this year. One will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays and alternate Fridays, and the other will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays and alternate Fridays. There will be no half days in the preschool program.

This is Taylor’s second year of teaching. Her first year she taught kindergarten at PAS. She graduated from SMSU in 2015 with two degrees: elementary education and early childhood education.

“I decided to become a teacher because I love working with children, and I like the school atmosphere,” Taylor said. “I enjoy watching children grow and learn new things.”

Taylor is married to Levi Ossefoort, who grew up near Chandler. Levi is a chemical route specialist at Gorter’s Clay and Dairy in Pipestone. He also owns and operates a hog barn on the couple’s farm near Leota. They have two children, Taylee is one and a half, and Taci is four months old.

In her spare time, Taylor enjoys fishing, watching dirt track races, and spending time with family.

Kayla Kallevig, the new third grade teacher, also taught kindergarten at PAS last year, and she also graduated from SMSU in 2015. Kayla is the daughter of Ron and Linda Van Grootheest of rural Edgerton. She married Sean Kallevig this past summer. Sean teaches middle school social studies at Adrian Public School.

“My favorite part of teaching is getting to work with awesome kids every day,” she said. “I love seeing the growth that each student makes throughout the year.”

In her spare time, Kayla enjoys camping, going to the lake, and coaching and playing sports. Many of our readers will recall Kayla’s athletic career at EHS. She graduated in 2011, and has continued to be involved in Edgerton Summer Rec during the summer months.

Jordan Gunnink, the new 5th grade teacher, is another local graduate who is now taking up work at Edgerton Public School. He graduated from EHS in 2011. He is a son of Loren and Sandy Gunnink of Leota.

After high school, Jordan went on to Wayne State in Nebraska. He graduated in December 2016.

“I have always enjoyed helping kids,” he said. “I like being able to see their reaction once they finally accomplish their goal.”

Jordan enjoys fishing, watching movies, and golfing. He and his wife Courtney moved to Edgerton last year. Courtney is teaching Early Childhood Special Education at EPS. The couple is expecting their first baby in January.

A full listing of all the faculty and staff at EPS is found on Page 5 of the September 6th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.

