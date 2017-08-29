Receives award

At the APSE (Association of People Supporting Employment) National Conference in Portland, Oregon, this June, My Choice participant Rachel Schuld was honored with a Personal Achievement Award. This award recognizes the achievement of a person with a disability through integrated employment or self-employment.

Rachel received the award on August 27 during a presentation at her church, Trinity Christian Reformed in Rock Valley, Iowa. The soft-spoken 23 year old, who calls the award “pretty amazing,” made the decision to receive the award at her church, as it’s played an important part in her road to employment. Rachel is currently employed at Kingdom Kids Daycare in Inwood, Iowa, but lives in Rock Valley. Church members sign up each week to get her to and from work every day, allowing Rachel to realize her dream of working full time at a daycare.

Rachel’s employment is part of the My Choice Employment Program at Hope Haven, wherein people with disabilities obtain and maintain employment in the community. The My Choice Employment Program also recently received the prestigious APSE “Best Practices Award.” Hope Haven has been a trailblazer in Iowa for integrated employment services, and continues to serve as the standard for many organizations implementing community employment.

Rachel is the daughter of Steve Schuld of Ireton, Iowa, and Lois Schuld of Rock Valley and has many relatives in this area.

Pictured: (L-R) Ali Ranschau, director of Kingdom Kids Daycare; Rachel Schuld, Personal Achievement Award Recipient; Rachel Riphagen, My Choice Area Supervisor.

