Old Elm Comes Down

This old elm tree, one of, if not the only, remaining elm trees in Edgerton was cut down on Monday morning. The tree hung over the garage at Roger’s Auto Sales and dropped lots of twigs and branches on the cars there. It also was dripping with that sticky fluid that aphids excrete.

Members of the city public works department helped take down the tree. Craig from Roger’s Auto was also hooked onto the tree with their tow truck, pulling the tree in the direction they wanted it to fall.

For more articles like this, please see the next edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!