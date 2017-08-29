New Opponents For Dutchmen This Season

By Mike Drooger –

Can you believe the 2017 high school football season is about to get underway? Believe it or not, you better get ready. On August 31 the Edgerton/Ellsworth Flying Dutchmen will begin their 8-game regular season schedule after two and a half weeks of official practice.

Unofficially, some Dutchmen players have never totally quit practicing since November 11, 2016, when E/E lost the opening round of the state tournament to the eventual champion Grand Meadow Superlarks in Rochester. Many Dutchmen players have been in the weight room since 11/11/16, and the players could be found throughout the summer working on conditioning on the grassy area to the south of the high school baseball field.

It’s that dedication to their sport that has allowed E/E to go 94-22 the previous ten seasons. To average nine wins a year in a sport that has only eight regular season games is a testimonial to E/E’s success. It took a year or two for the players to buy into Coach Andrew Fleischman’s scheme of things when Fleischman took over the program 16 years ago. Once the players got on board and began to have success, the Dutchmen have been one of Minnesota’s most notable programs.

