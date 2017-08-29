Local Runners Place in Ragnar Relay

The Ragnar Great River Relay was August 18 and 19. Runners started out in Winona and ran north along the Mississippi River on highways, trails, sidewalks, and rural gravel roads in Minnesota and Wisconsin, finishing in Minneapolis. The race was 204 miles! Ross Fey, Joel Nerem, Pat Swyter, Brian Tschetter, Aaron Spronk, Morgan De Ruyter, Jake Keenan, Jessica McConnell, Cory Strasser, Karrie Johnson, Quentin Johnson, and Brad Gotta were a local team of runners. They called their team “Smells Like Team Spirit.” They placed 10th overall and 3rd for their division.

