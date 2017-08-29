Lewis & Clark Board Awards Construction Contracts

Tea, SD – Recently the Lewis & Clark Board of Directors awarded the last two construction contracts needed to connect Worthington by the end of 2018. One contract also includes the last piece of infrastructure needed for a third and final connection for Minnehaha Community Water Corporation (MCWC).

On a related note, construction started earlier this month on the 15 mile segment of pipeline between Adrian and Worthington. The attached photo shows a crew boring under the highway one mile south of Rushmore. Pipe installation will begin in September and the substantial completion deadline is November 2018.

