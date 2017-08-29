Eagle Footballers Train For 2017 Season

By Skip Hunter –

On August 14 Coach Kevin Caspersen welcomed 22 athletes to practice and promptly sent them out on a two-mile run. Has coach switched to cross-country? No, as most soccer players know, you have to be able to endure a lot of running to play the game that most of the world knows as football. Later in the practices the players put their boots on and headed out to the pitch. The goal is to learn to work together and continue to make SWC soccer a force in Southwest Minnesota.

The squad is led by 3 seniors: Parker Kooima, Logan Walhof, and Josh Agresto. Agresto will don the gloves and patrol the net for the Eagles. Kooima is one of 2 returning defensemen, and Walhof will probably spend a lot of time in the midfield.

Juniors on this year’s squad are Isaac Jasper, Ethan Vogel, Derek Fey, Shane Van Essen, Trey Huisken, and Josh Raak. Since the Eagles have to replace 2 defense stalwarts, Coach Caspersen will be scrutinizing many of these players in order to find what he needs. Remember, defense wins championships.

Pictured: The varsity Eagle soccer team eked out a 2 to 1 win over previous SWCH graduates on Saturday, in the annual alumni game. Pictured above, Shane Van Essen looks to score. (photo by Micah Fennema)

