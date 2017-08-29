Chopper Training

Last week Thursday, the Chandler Fire Department and First Responders hosted a special helicopter training. The Sanford AirMed landed on the ball field in Chandler where they practiced a “hot load,” which means they loaded a patient without shutting off the helicopter. Pictured above, the first responders load Amanda Grogan, a Lake Wilson first responder, into the chopper.

Prior to the “hot load,” the volunteers all went through about an hour of classroom training about what the helicopter personnel would need them to do. The helicopter was not able to stay as long as they had hoped because of low lying clouds in the area. (Photo by Irene Gunnink)

