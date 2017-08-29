Back-to-School Bus Safety!

By this time next week, all of the local schools will be back in session and buses will be running on schedule again. Please take note of the bus safety rules established by the schools to keep our kids safe. Some of these include:

It is ILLEGAL to pass a stopped school bus while the red lights are flashing

Follow DROP OFF AND PICK UP RULES established by the school

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks

Most importantly, BE ALERT SO KIDS DON’T GET HURT!

Wishing all students, faculty, and bus drivers a wonderful and SAFE 2017-2018 school year!