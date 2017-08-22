The family of Omar and Hamda Kazeem

Omar Kazem and his family have been living in Edgerton since 2013. In July, his wife, Hamda, and children became citizens of the United States. Omar still waits for his citizenship. This is very disappointing to him, but the reason his request for citizenship has still not been granted has to do with the very reason he and his family immigrated here seven years ago.

Omar is a Shiite Muslim from Bagdad, Iraq. Hamda is a Sunni Muslim from Basrah, Iraq. These two groups are at odds with one another and neither family supported their being together.

Omar and Hamda left Iraq in 2003 about the time US troops were invading their country in what was called “Operation Iraqi Freedom.” They lived in Syria for a time. However, they had no home, not enough work, and there was always trouble. Friends there told Omar that Lebanon had more to offer, that there were good people there. During the night they left Syria and snuck across the border into Lebanon.

The Lebanon borders with Syria are not strictly controlled by the Lebanese authority. In addition, illegal immigrants can easily find jobs in the country because employers prefer these workers – they can pay them less and don’t have to insure them. Lebanon has the highest per capita concentration of refugees in the world.

