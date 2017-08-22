SWCH School Year Begins

By Jill Fennema –

Things will be a little different at Southwest MN Christian high school this year. In 2015, the constituents of both schools voted to move into shared administration, and Randy Pfeifle was named Head of Schools.

In 2016, Darrel Ulferts, who was the principal and athletic director at SWCH, and his wife Shirley, the fifth grade teacher at ECES, announced their retirement. The schools’ boards decided it was time to reshuffle administrative duties.

John Top, who has been teaching and coaching at SWCH, is now the Director of Learning and Curriculum for the two schools. He will also be the principal at ECES. Pfeifle works out of the SWCH office and Top is based at ECES. The two schools have hired three new teachers for the 2017-18 school year and one teacher from ECES will also be teaching at SWCH.

The high school started classes on Tuesday, August 22, and ECES will begin on Monday, August 28.

For the complete article, please see the August 23rd edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

