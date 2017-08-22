Employees Get Scholarships

Pictured above are the scholarship winners: (front) Jessica Voss, Mary Hulstein, Breana De Kam, and Chalace Talsma; back: board members Wendy Krosschell and Bob Van Essen, Administrator Michael Redinger, and Director of Nursing Maggie Otto. Not pictured are Ashtin Scotting and Pam Torres.

Edgebrook Care Center is pleased to announce that six outstanding staff members received scholarships to continue their education. This year’s recipients are Pam Torres, Jessica Voss, Ashtin Scotting, Breana De Kam, Mary Hulstein, and Chalace Talsma.

To qualify for these scholarships they needed to have worked at least 20 hours per week for the past three months at Edgebrook, provide quality care with a good employment history, and be enrolled in a secondary school in a program that could benefit Edgebrook in the future. The goal of this scholarship program is to provide opportunities for employees to further their education and also help sustain quality staff for Edgebrook for years to come.

The Scholarship Program was started in 2007 by a donor to assist Edgebrook staff with their educational dreams.

A dream of Edgebrook is to have this educational fund grow enough so it could be self-sustaining. In order to fulfill that dream, we do need your help. If you are interested in supporting this fund to help sustain and grow employees for the Edgerton area, you can make a tax deductible donation or even consider adding the scholarship program to your estate planning.

Donations may be sent to: Edgebrook Care Center, 505 Trosky Rd. Edgerton, MN 56128.

If you have any questions feel free to contact Ruth Corbin at 507-442-7121.

