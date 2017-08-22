ELIZABETH VAN KEPPEL

May 26, 1928 – August 8, 2017

Elizabeth (Klumper) Van Keppel, 89, of DeMotte, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at the Oak Grove Retirement Village.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 10:30 a.m. at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte with Mitchell Senti officiating. Interment was held at Holland Cemetery.

Elizabeth was born to Dick and Gertie (Jongetjes) Klumper on May 26, 1928, near Edgerton, Minn. She was a 1945 graduate of Edgerton Public School.

After attending Calvin College she began her teaching career in Alamosa, Colo. She then moved to DeMotte and taught at DeMotte Christian School before marrying and starting a family in Leroy, Ind. Elizabeth continued to teach kindergarten at DMCS, opened a private kindergarten in Crown Point, and was instrumental in beginning a private kindergarten at the DeMotte Methodist Church which is still in operation today as a preschool. She returned to teach second and third grade at DMCS, teaching at the school for a total of 25 years. Elizabeth then retired from teaching and became a teacher’s aide at DeMotte Elementary and spent another 16 years working with children.

Some of Elizabeth’s greatest joys were singing with the Jasper County Chordettes, tying blankets for the Binky Patrol, being involved in Bible study, working with Prison Ministries, travelling to visit family, and being an active member of the Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Elizabeth and Barney were founding members of both Crown Point Christian Reformed Church and Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, John Allen Van Keppel of DeMotte; Carol (Bill) Mak and their daughter Khristine from DeMotte; and Virginnia (Jim) Van Ry from Creede, Colo., their children Rochelle and Mitchell Senti of Bellingham, Wash., Nick Van Ry of Creede, and five great-grandsons. She is also survived by her brothers Lambert (Henrietta) Klumper and Henry Klumper, all of Edgerton, and Andy (Willi) Klumper of Artesia, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her husband Barney, son Byron, one sister, three brothers, one infant sister, and 3 brothers- and sisters-in-law.