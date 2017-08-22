August 25, 1942 – August 18, 2017

A memorial service for Carole Zwart, 74, of Edgerton, Minn., were held Monday, Aug. 21, 2017; 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Edgerton with Pastor Tom Voight officiating. Interment was in the Hillside Cemetery.

Music was provided by organist Jeanette Sluis; special music by Jason Snyder I Can Only Imagine and Ron Zwart I Will Rise Again; and the congregation singing It Is Well With My Soul and How Great Thou Art.

Pallbearers were Clyde De Boer, Norm Fey, Larry Brouwer, Reg Fey, Jerry Evink, and Bruce Fraser.

Carole Jean (DeGroot) Zwart was born on August 25, 1942, to Henry and Louise (Rust) DeGroot in Clear Lake, S.D. She attended grade school in Magnolia, Minn., and then high school at Edgerton Public High School, graduating in 1960. After completing her education she worked for Tri-State Insurance in Luverne, Minn.

On September 30, 1960, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Zwart at the Methodist Church in Luverne. They lived in Luverne for a year and then moved to Edgerton where they have resided to this day. In her working years, Carole was a paraprofessional, helping countless students, each of whom she took a special interest in their success as a person.

On Friday, August 18, 2017, she passed away suddenly at the Sanford Luverne Medical Center in Luverne, at the age of 74 years, 11 months, and 23 days.

Carole was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Edgerton where she was active in the Ladies Circles for many years. She was always willing to help others or lend a hand in any way needed. Carole loved doing crossword puzzles, decorating at Christmas time, and watching baseball, whether it was her grandchildren playing or the Twins. She was a wonderful grandmother who loved having her family over to her house for delicious food. Through the years, Carole and Lloyd enjoyed going down to Texas with friends and spending time there in the winter. Most of all, Carole was a person of great faith. She loved and trusted the Lord through all of life’s hassles and troubles. Her love of the Lord knew no bounds.

Carole is lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Lloyd of Edgerton; three children, Ron (Brenda) of Edgerton, Curt (Linda) of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Tammi (Steve) VanderBeek of Brandon, S.D.; six grandchildren, Tana Zwart, Max (Andrea) Zwart, Taylor Zwart, Payton Zwart, Cole VanderBeek, and Kara VanderBeek; one great-grandson, Jace; one brother, Denny (Deb) DeGroot; two sisters, Shari DeGroot, and Pat (Al) Wehrenberg; and one uncle, Buster Rust.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Louise.