New ADA Curb Ramps Installed

About four years go, the Pipestone County Commissioners approved a plan to bring sidewalks on county maintained roads into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. That means that not only are the curbs at the corner wheelchair accessible, but they also have a ramp with a raised bump panel. The panel is designed to let the blind, or those who are sight-impaired – know they are nearing the roadway.

In 2013, the county highway department determined that there were 94 corners in the county where sidewalks intersected a county maintained road. There are 33 of these in Edgerton and last week, Ti-Zach Concrete, Inc. out of Le Center was doing this work. They began by cutting the old curb ramps, then digging those out and disposing of the concrete. New forms were put in and new concrete was poured. In some areas, new asphalt also had to be put down on the street next to the curbs.

Ti-Zach was awarded the bid for doing the work earlier this year. They are completing projects in all the towns in Pipestone County. Their total bid was $422,602.50. Each corner costs approximately $4,500, so the total for Edgerton’s new curbs was approximately $148,500.

“The improvements are required by the 1991 Americans With Disability Act,” County Engineer Dave Halbersma said. “In recent years, a more stringent guidance or ruling has been implemented that could limit our federal and state grant money if we don’t bring the curb ramps into compliance.”

Pipestone County received a federal grant for 80 percent of the cost of this project with the other 20 percent being funded with State Aid dollars.

For more articles like this, please see the next edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!