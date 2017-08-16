Bible League International Volunteers invites you to the Minn-Ia-Kota Retreat on September 12 at the First Reformed Church in Sioux Center, Iowa. Men and women are welcome. Nursery provided.

Registration deadline is August 25.

Featured keynote speaker is Kendra Smiley, a popular speaker and author passionate about helping others “Make the Right Choice.” She hosts a daily radio show, “Live Life Intentionally,” heard over 350 stations.

For the complete article, please see the August 16th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!