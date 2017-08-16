Leota Hosts Car Show

The Leota Park Board hosted a car show and pork supper on Wednesday evening. They call their event Pork ‘N Pistons. Board president Travis Muyskens said that despite the rainy weather, they had a good turnout. They had cars and trucks of various makes and models, but one unique entry was this railroad “put put” car brought in by Dan Dewispelaere of Luverne.

For more articles like this, please see the next edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!