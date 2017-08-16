Lake Benton 16u Girls Take 3rd

in state fastpitch tourney at Austin

By Jerid Johnson –

On Saturday Aug. 5, the Lake Benton 16u Girls Fastpitch Team traveled to Austin, Minn., to participate in the Minnesota Sports Federation State Fastpitch Tournament

The first pool play game saw Lake Benton face off against Medford, Minn. In typical Lake Benton style, choosing to bat first, the girls would strike first plating 4 runs in the top of the 1st inning with a leadoff walk from Gabby Buckridge followed by hits from Adrianna Johnson, Sydney Thompson, Kaija Welter, and Makayla Shriver.

They added 2 more runs in the 2nd when after back-to-back walks by Buckridge and Johnson, Kaija Welter smashed a double to center to score both. In the 3rd Lake Benton would capitalize on a few Medford mistakes along with more timely hitting to score 3 more times.

Following a few defensive miscues of their own, the girls would put the game out of reach in the top of the 4th inning by batting around and scoring 6 times. This huge inning was led by Abby Hollingsworth, Mariah Zeinstra, Gabby Buckridge, and Sydney Thompson with hits along with Lauren Powers and Liz Prins adding walks and capped off by a big double by Makayla Shriver.

Adrianna Johnson would shut the door in the bottom of the 4th to seal the 14-3 victory and finishing the game with 8 strikeouts.

