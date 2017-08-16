June 1, 2017 – August 6, 2017

Funeral services for two-month-old Juniper Grace Den Herder were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the church cemetery, rural Springfield.

Juniper Grace Den Herder was born on June 1, 2017, at Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls. Juniper was commended to the care of her heavenly Father from the arms of her parents Matt and Ginger Den Herder of Avon, S.D., on August 6, 2017, at 12:38 p.m., at the Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Juniper was a delight to her parents, sisters, and brothers and put a smile on everyone’s face. In her short life, family adventures included going to the zoo, hiking at Niobrara State Park, watching fireworks, and going to the pool. Juniper was baptized on August 5 surrounded by her family and friends. Juniper came down with a sudden illness on August 4.

Left to celebrate the joy and smiles she gave are her parents, Matt and Ginger Den Herder of Avon, and siblings, Gwynevere, Abigail, Clarabelle, Isaac, Connor, and Gideon; grandparents, Jim and Deb Den Herder of Luverne, Minn., and Ernest and Xinnia Namminga of Springfield, S.D.; great-grandparents, Pastor Bert Den Herder and Art and Rose Bleyenburg, all of Edgerton, Minn.; aunts, uncles, and cousins: Josh and Sandy Den Herder of Omaha, Nebr., and children Sebastian and Ruby; Lindsay and Luke Hayes of Yankton, S.D., and children Evan and Quinn; Bonnie and Scott Meiers of Avon, S.D., and children Michaela, Caitlyn, and Mackenzie; Randy and Stacey Namminga of Beresford, S.D., and children Tristan, Hope, and Autumn; April and Dennis Powers of Avon and children Clifford, Reese, and Randall; and Candace Namminga and Josh Having of Plymouth, Minn., and daughter Justine.

Juniper was welcomed into heaven by her great-grandparents, Clara Den Herder, John and Dora Namminga, Clarence and Mae Voudry; and an aunt, Tonya Namminga.