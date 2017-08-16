May 28, 1931 ~ July 30, 2017

Greta Brouwer, 86 of Clarissa, Minn., died at Centra Care Health System in Long Prairie on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

Services for Greta were held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2017, at the Verndale Alliance Church in Verndale with Pastor Daryl Jacobson officiating. Burial was in Woodman Cemetery in Clarissa.

Greta was born May 28, 1931 in Edgerton, Minn., to Henry and Martha (Elzenga) Achterhoff.

On January 2, 1951, Greta married Jasper Brouwer in Edgerton and in 1961 they moved their family to a farm in Ward Township where they raised beef and dairy cattle. Greta was an avid seamstress, loved games, especially Scrabble and Upwords, and was talented at artistic endeavors.

Greta is survived by her son, Glenn (Marita), daughters, Ardith (Steve) Tonsager, Brenda (Les) Leaf, Diane Shingledecker, and Lisa (Dean) Straub; 1 brother, 2 sisters, 14 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper; parents, Henry and Martha Achterhoff; infant brother; son-in-law, Neil Shingledecker; and infant granddaughter.