Visit with author of book about 1968 Tracy tornado

The Murray County Historical Society and the Murray County Agricultural Society will host writer, reporter, and editor Scott Thoma for a presentation at the Murray County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. under the tent.

Thoma is the author of Out of the Blue, the true story of one family’s experience during the 1968 Tracy tornado.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the tornado that rose up in Murray County, crossed the Lake Shetek area, and devastated the town of Tracy. The storm killed 9 and injured 125 more.

Thoma’s presentation will speak to that tornado and touch on other weather events such as the Chandler-Lake Wilson tornado of 1992. “Experience the tale of a town torn apart by nature, but held together by the strength of the community.”

