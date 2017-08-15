Third Time At Same Corner

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, Carlos Rivas Mejia, 24, Worthington, Minn., driving a 2001 GMC Sonoma pickup and Scott Henry Hall, 63, Lakefield, Minn., driving a 2002 International truck owned by D & K Transportation, Ocheyedan, Iowa, were both traveling north on Highway 91 near Chandler. Mejia slowed to turn west onto Carlton Ave. and the semi crashed into the rear of his vehicle. Both vehicles were thrown into the ditch. The Murray County Sheriff’s office, Chandler Fire Department and First Responders, and the Murray Co. ambulance were on the scene. The drivers were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. This is the third accident at this location this summer.

For more articles like this, please see the next edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!