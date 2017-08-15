Luverne Native Joins Sanford Luverne

LUVERNE, Minn – Nicole Woodley, M.D., a Luverne native, will begin practicing at Sanford Luverne Medical Center on Aug. 28. Dr. Woodley joins Sanford Luverne’s team of providers who have a long history of providing quality women’s services.

Woodley received her medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School and completed her residency through the University of Minnesota Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women’s Health Residency Program. She provides obstetrical and gynecology services and has expertise in the following areas: abnormal uterine bleeding, cervical dysplasia, infertility evaluation, minimally invasive surgery, contraceptive methods, urinary incontinence, and sexual health and dysfunction.

“Nicole Woodley, with her ties to the Luverne community and her specialty in women’s health, is a wonderful addition to our team of providers,” said Tammy Loosbrock, senior director of Sanford Luverne. “We eagerly welcome her to practice with our dedicated providers as we strive to keep quality health care close to home in Rock County.”

