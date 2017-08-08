Ensuring high quality canned foods

By William Schafer, U of M Extension –

Begin with high-quality, fresh foods suitable for canning. Quality varies among different fruits and vegetables. Examine food carefully for freshness and wholesomeness. Discard diseased and moldy food. Trim small diseased or discolored areas from food.

Can fruits and vegetables picked from your garden or purchased from nearby producers when the products are at their peak of quality. This is 6 to 12 hours after harvest for most vegetables. For best quality, apricots, nectarines, peaches, pears, and plums should be ripened one or more days between harvest and canning. If you must delay the canning of other fresh produce, keep it in a shady, cool place.

Fresh, home-slaughtered red meats and poultry should be chilled and canned without delay. Do not can meat from sickly or diseased animals. Put fish and seafoods on ice after catching or buying. Clean (gut, devein, etc.) immediately and can within two days.

Maintaining color and flavor in canned food

To maintain good natural color and flavor in stored, canned food, you must:

*Remove oxygen from food tissues and jars

*Quickly destroy the food enzymes

*Obtain high jar vacuums and airtight jar seals

*Follow these guidelines to ensure that your canned foods retain optimum colors and flavors during processing and storage:

*Use only high-quality foods which are at the proper maturity and are free of diseases and bruises.

*Use the hot-pack method, especially with acid foods to be processed in boiling water.

*Don’t unnecessarily expose prepared foods to air. Can them as soon as possible.

For the complete article, please see the August 9th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!