Council Busy With Routine Business

By Jill Fennema –

Recent improvements at Rock River Park are the new sign and also the addition of Frisbee Golf. The Frisbees are available to rent or buy at the C-Store. You can also purchase them at M&H Hardware or Tinklenberg Lumber and Hardware.

Otherwise, last week’s city council meeting once again had a very light agenda. The longest discussions centered around three of the four building permits on the docket.

Most notably, Edgerton Christian Elementary School applied for a building permit to pave their parking lot at the corner of 2nd Ave and Elizabeth Street, across the street from the school and neighboring the First Christian Reformed Church and parsonage.

While that may not seem like a substantial decision to make, the possible problem of more concrete in an area that already suffers from not enough drainage was the reason for the discussion.

The 155×165-foot area will either drain to the north or to the southwest, depending on how the concrete is poured. Currently, ECES is looking at hiring either K&M Concrete or Hulstein Construction for the project, and each may have different ideas for what will work best. The city will need to figure out what the best plan for slope and drainage is.

