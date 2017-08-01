Yoga in the Park proceeds benefit TXT4Life

By Claire Beekman –

Thursday, July 20, provided a gorgeous evening for Pipestone’s first Yoga in the Park event. Pipestone’s Anytime Fitness and the Arrows All In Program teamed up to host this free event open to anyone in the community. A free will donation was accepted with proceeds benefitting TXT4Life, a suicide prevention resource for those living in Minnesota.

Anytime Fitness General Manager, Naomi Lorenzen, organized the event to help give back to the community. Lorenzen chose to benefit TXT4Life after seeing that “recent suicides had affected gym members.” Lorenzen says she is always looking for ways that Anytime Fitness can get involved with and benefit the community.

A group of 25 attended the event, which took place in the shade south of the Three Maidens by Hiawatha Lodge. The 90 minute session was led by Certified Yoga Instructor (CYI), Debra Fitzgerald, and provided an introduction to the strength, balance, flexibility, and relaxation benefits of yoga. Fellow CYI Kari Voss-Drost also assisted in demonstrating yoga poses for the group. Participants ranged in experience from beginners to experts, and in age from children to grandmothers.

