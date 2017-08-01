Chamber Hosts Crazy Days

Last week Wednesday, the 3rd annual Beautiful Baby Contest was held on Edgerton’s Main Street, in conjunction with Crazy Days and hours of family fun. A total of $933 was raised for the swimming pool. There was also a lot of activity on Main Street as merchants gave away free hotdogs, rootbeer floats, and other treats. Farmers Market was also open.

For more articles like this, please see the next edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!