August 1, 2017   Community News, Home Page

Cadet Camporee at Custer, SD

Cadet International Camporees happen every three years and plans for the Camp Elk Run 2017 camporee had been in the making for over four years. The goal of the camporee is to create and promote a program of activities and skills for boys to help them grow to be more Christ-like in all aspects of their life. The international camps are put on by the Calvinist Cadet Corp and have people from all over the world taking part.

Planning and setting up a camporee takes many volunteers. There were people that came in to clear the area where the camp was located, large tents were set up to house food preparations and a medical area, and transportation systems needed to be in place to get the counselors and campers to the site.  From July 12-19 approximately 1,200 Cadets and staff formed their own cadet village southwest of Custer. Staff was there as early as July 7 and packed up the camp by July 21.

The Cadets are broken down into eight color groups with 13 campsites in each color. Each campsite includes two counselors and eight Cadets. No one in the color groups know each other; after they are together all week, they become a family.

For the complete article, please see the August 2nd edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

Jacob Masselink and Jaden Van Hill looking pleased with their food choices.

Staff members unloading food supplies for the week

A sample of the showers that the Cadets put together with a bucket and plastic sheeting.

Cadet Bennett Talsma (right) and his dad, Kurt, getting lunch after the morning worship service. Parents and families of Cadets had the opportunity to join them for the service.

Cadets walking in single file from their campsites to attend an assembly

The frame of a tent that eight boys and two counselors were going to live in for the next week.

Large tent that was used for sleeping for early arrivals and then used as a gathering place for staff meetings and eating.

All of the Cadets and counselors were gathered together for the Sunday morning worship service.

Hunter Vander Haar at Mt. Rushmore plaza.

Edgerton Cadets and counselors are ready to board the bus that is taking them to Camp Elk Horn near Custer, S.D. In the back (left to right) Connor Van Hill, Carter Van Hulzen, Marv Kuipers, Levi Kuipers; front, Gordon Dyk, Jaden Van Hill, Jacob Masselink, Dawson Vander Top, and Jarrett Kuipers.