Cadet Camporee at Custer, SD

Cadet International Camporees happen every three years and plans for the Camp Elk Run 2017 camporee had been in the making for over four years. The goal of the camporee is to create and promote a program of activities and skills for boys to help them grow to be more Christ-like in all aspects of their life. The international camps are put on by the Calvinist Cadet Corp and have people from all over the world taking part.

Planning and setting up a camporee takes many volunteers. There were people that came in to clear the area where the camp was located, large tents were set up to house food preparations and a medical area, and transportation systems needed to be in place to get the counselors and campers to the site. From July 12-19 approximately 1,200 Cadets and staff formed their own cadet village southwest of Custer. Staff was there as early as July 7 and packed up the camp by July 21.

The Cadets are broken down into eight color groups with 13 campsites in each color. Each campsite includes two counselors and eight Cadets. No one in the color groups know each other; after they are together all week, they become a family.

