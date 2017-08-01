Blood Drive Surpasses Goal

The American Red Cross blood drive was held in Edgerton at the First Reformed Church on Tuesday, July 25.

The goal of 52 units was surpassed with 66 collected.

There were 54 units of whole blood red cells donated and 6 double red for 12. There were 2 deferrals.

Francis Anker received a pin for donating her 13th gallon.

First time donors were Ashley Hulstein and Lucinda Vogel.

Four-gallon pins went to Lois Hoogland, Jim Rozeboom, and Wanda Schaap. Evie Mulder received a pin for her three gallons; two gallons have been given by Larry Stevens, Gloria Stevens, Leon Vande Griend, Kirk Bleyenburg, and Arlyn Vander Beek; one gallon by Shirley Smith and Heather Van’t Hof.

The next blood drive will be Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the First Christian Reformed Church.

