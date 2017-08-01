Celebrates 50 Years in Business

By Jill Fennema –

Gorter’s Clay & Dairy Equipment of Minnesota, Inc. of Pipestone is celebrating 50 years in business. They specialize in all things farm-related, from feeding cattle, to milking cows, to manure management – Gorter’s is a one-stop-shop for the local farmer.

The history of the company goes back to 1967, when Lawrence W. Gorter started the company at his home location in rural Pipestone.

Clay Equipment Corporation was one of the country’s leading farm equipment manufacturers in the ’60s and ’70s. They were one of the first companies to build and offer the milking parlor when it was introduced in the 1950’s. Clay made silo unloaders, bunk feeders, ventilation fans, hog equipment, manure tanks, and dairy stalls. Lawrence Gorter was originally only a Clay Equipment dealer, and he called his company Gorter’s Clay Equipment.

A year later, he added milking systems – primarily a milking systems from Dairy Equipment Company in Madison Wisc., Boumatic Milkers, – to his line of products. So he changed the name of his business to Gorter’s Clay & Dairy Equipment.

