Summer rec comes to a close with Pee Wee’s tournament

By Kathryn Prins –

The end of the season Pee Wee tournament was played on yet another beautiful day. The sky was partly cloudy, with temps reaching the mid 80’s. A slight breeze kept the air moving.

The tournament began at 9 a.m. with Orange defeating Green in a close game on diamond one, 14 to 12. At the same time, Yellow walked away with a victory over Grey on diamond two. Kamryn Smit (Yellow) started her tournament games by hitting a triple.

Game 3 between Red and Orange proved to be a battle with Orange coming out with the win. Game 4 was also action packed as Yellow and Blue fought it out. Willem Dyk (Yellow) dove for a fly ball and came up with the snag. Kade Fey (Yellow) ran from shortstop to grab a pop-fly at second. The game ended with a win for Yellow.

Game 5 between Green and Blue was tense until open inning when Blue rallied, scoring 13 runs, ending the game 27 – 13. Game 6 was also close between Grey and Red. Kade Moffit (Grey) homered in that game as Grey slipped by with the win, 14 to 12.

Orange was defeated by Yellow in Game 7 with a score of 11 – 15. The play of the game found Noah Voge (Orange) hauling down a high fly ball in center field. Game 8 was a match-up between Grey verses Blue. Grey had beaten Blue twice during regular Pee Wee play. The game was tight, but Blue pulled away, victorious 11 to 6, placing Grey in 4th place.

Game 9 found Orange playing Blue for 3rd place. Blue continued their winning streak with some powerful play. Offensively, Kaden Brockberg (Blue) hit 2 home runs! Defensively, Xavier Meksavahn grabbed the last pop-fly to win the game, 18 to 15. Game 10 matched Red against Green for 5th and 6th place respectively.

The championship game was a barnburner. Blue came into the game having to beat the undefeated Yellow team twice for the title. Kaden Brockberg (Blue) was still on fire, hitting another 2 home runs and catching a pop-fly in center field and throwing it to second for a double play. Blue rallied in the top of the final inning as Kaisen Hendricks (Blue) knocked in a homer and Xavier Meksavahn (Blue) came through with a triple. Blue tied the game at 11 to 11, but only for a short time as Yellow quickly scored the one run needed to win the game (1st place), leaving Blue in 2nd place. Great season Pee Wee players!

Special thanks to everyone for their dedication to the Pee Wee program, including Mrs. Drooger, coaches Luke, Kayla, and Elizabeth, everyone else who volunteered, parents, family, babysitters, and friends. We look forward to seeing many of you again next year!!

