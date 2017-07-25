Local Players Compete in High Powered Tournament

By Jerid Johnson –

On Saturday/Sunday June 10 and 11, the Lake Benton 16u Girls Fastpitch Team traveled to Brandon S.D. to compete in a high powered tournament against some very good quality teams in a 16u/18u combined age bracket.

The first game saw the young Lake Benton squad come up against a very seasoned Dakota Fury 18u team that featured several players with a year of college experience. Despite the tough competition Lake Benton battled with them for the full 7 innings, eventually coming up short by a score of 2 to 6. Adrianna Johnson went a perfect 3 for 3 batting while pitching a complete game.

Game 2 would see the Lake Benton team once again face an older opponent in Pierre 18u, however this time Lake Benton had enough firepower to pull out the victory 8 to 5. The girls jumped out right away in the top of the first inning scoring 3 times on hits from Johnson, Chynna Berning, and a bases clearing triple by Makayla Shriver. They would plate 3 more in the 2nd, this time helped out by a triple by Berning. Berning would come back with a double in the 4th scoring Mariah Zein-stra. Paige Ahrendt would score the final run in the 5th to seal the victory. Adrianna Johnson once again threw well in the complete game with 4 strikeouts.

In the final game of the evening Lake Benton came out strong with the bats. In the 2nd, Lauren Powers scored on a big hit by Zeinstra to jump out to the early lead. The 3rd inning saw both Berning and Ahrendt score on back-to-back hits by Powers and Zeinstra. Lake Benton would add the final runs it needed in the 5th when Shriver, Ahrendt, Zeinstra, Kelci Van Santen, and Sierra Van Dyke all scored on 7 consecutive hits including the final one by Johnson. In the circle Adrianna Johnson threw a complete game, 4-hit shutout to defeat the Mean Machine 8 to 0.

