Bolkema Recalls Service in WWII

By Jill Fennema –

Kenneth Bolkema was born July 29, 1925, near Archer, Iowa, to John and Winnie (De Boer) Bolkema. He was the 4th of 8 children. The family moved around a lot, but eventually settled near Rock Valley, Iowa, which is where Ken met his future bride, Lucy Jacobsma.

The young couple was in love, but in 1944, when Ken was 18 years old, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Ken wanted to wait until he came home to get married. The next couple of years would hold many trials and troubles for young Ken, but he would return home.

From November 1944 to February 1945, he completed his 17 weeks of basic training at Camp Wolters, Texas. Part of their training included the use of heavy weapons like rifles, bazookas, flame throwers, and grenades.

After basic training, Ken’s battalion was brought to Ft. Ord, California, where they spent a month before they were put on a ship that sailed across the Pacific to New Guinea. The trip across the ocean took 32 days and was incredibly hot. They slept on the deck of the ship when it was especially hot. The trip took an entire month because they wanted to steer clear of enemy submarines.

