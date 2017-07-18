Before World War II, Edgerton celebrated a Harvest Festival annually, as did many of the communities in the area. The war brought an end to some of these festivals and Edgerton did not have such a celebration for several years.

The first Dutch Festival was held on July 26-27, 1950. Touted as a “Big two-day celebration,” the first festival was sponsored by the Kenneth F. Kingsley Post #42 of the American Legion. Clifford Peterson was the chairman and spark plug of the Dutch Festival, “although he was of Norwegian descent.” Peterson would continue to serve as chairman of the festival from 1950-1965.

“A good program with clean entertainment. No gambling devices, girl shows, gypsies, athletic shows, or bingo” the Edgerton Enterprise of July 13, 1950, said. “The celebration has the endorsement and support of the Edgerton Civic Club, the Village Council, and local American Legion Auxiliary. All citizens are asked to join hands and make this celebration an outstanding success.”

