Local Athletes Play in Tournament

By Jerid Johnson –

On Saturday/Sunday, June 17 and 18, the Lake Benton 16u girls fastpitch team traveled to Madison, S.D., to defend their 16u Championship Trophy from last season’s Interlake’s Youth Softball Tourney.

The first pool play game saw Lake Benton come up against Antidote from South Dakota. The girls would jump out on top first, plating 3 runs in the top of the 1st inning with hits from Adrianna Johnson, Paige Ahrendt and Jasmine Jensen. They added 3 more runs in the 3rd on 3 consecutive hits by Jensen, Madison Nelson, and Lauren Powers. That was more than enough runs for Lake Benton to cruise to a 6-1 victory behind Adrianna Johnson on the mound who had 4 strikeouts and only allowed 1 unearned run.

