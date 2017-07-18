Business of the Week: Hawes Construction

Hawes Construction has been operating in Edgerton for about two years. Owner Austin Hawes and his brother Jason started operating on their own in the fall of 2015.

They mostly keep busy with carpentry projects and pouring concrete. They also have a mini excavator for small excavating and landscape projects.

The Hawes brothers grew up west of Edgerton, where their parents, Noreen and Randy, farm. Noreen also runs Harmony Gardens, a landscaping and flower shop along Highway 75.

After high school, Austin went to school for marketing and Jason studied computer networking. But office jobs were not their speed. “Neither of us would be able to spend all day inside on a computer,” Austin said.

