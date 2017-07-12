Sankey retires from Colonial Funeral Chapel

Willard Sankey has been the manager of the Edgerton Colonial Funeral Chapel for the past 11 years. He has worked for the funeral chapel for over 24 years. This past month, he announced his retirement from that work.

On May 1, 1993, Sankey was hired by the Edgerton Funeral Association. This is the organization that operates the Colonial Funeral Chapel. He was the assistant to Evert Krosschell. Krosschell was the manager for many years after Morris Vander Kolk gave up the position. Pete Pool was the assistant with Vander Kolk.

Prior to working with the funeral association, Sankey worked for the Edgerton Co-op Oil Association. He also owned his own service station in Edgerton for several years – back when there was a filling station on the corner of Main and Maple Streets. That site is now the home of Dr. Vermeer’s optometry and the Living Hope Evangelical Free Church office.

