FFA Officers Attend Retreat

By Luke Veldhuizen –

From June 26 to 28, the Edgerton FFA officer team held their 1st Annual FFA Officer Retreat around Preston, Minn. The purpose of the retreat was to work on our chapter and personal goals for the year, team building, improve our communication and learn more about agriculture through tours.

We started our retreat in the Ag Department on Monday at 9 a.m., working on officer responsibilities. At noon we traveled to Preston for the remainder of the FFA officer retreat. While we were there, we not only continued working on the program of activities for the year, but completed team building challenge activities such as “Minute to Win It” games.

The officers also visited a DNR fish hatchery near Lanesboro, completed the High Ropes Challenge course at Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, toured Alum line aluminum trailers manufacturing plant as well as Plant Peddlers Wholesale greenhouses in Cresco, Iowa.

Prior to returning home, on the last day, we tubed down the Root River by Lanesboro.

