Business of the Week: Bootsma Powersports and Curb Creations

This week’s Business of the Week is a two-part business owned by the same family. Zac and Amber Bootsma of Edgerton own Bootsma Powersports and Curb Creations.

Zac started Bootsma Powersports in 2014. He buys and sells ATV’s, motorcycles, boats, and other types of watercraft. He also repairs these vehicles. If you have something you’d like to trade or have a piece of equipment you want to consign to sell, he also offers those services.

Zac went to Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls for diesel technology, and that education helps him in his work. But it is his love for all the different aspects of powersports that drew him to this line of work. “I’ve always been involved in racing motocross and trail riding,” Zac said. “I grew up going to the lake and boating and power-sports were always a big deal for our family. I really enjoy it.”

