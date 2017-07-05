Don Zylstra: “I Just Love Cars”

By Glenda Masselink –

Visiting with Don Zylstra is like looking at historical pictures built with words. Don has had a lot of experiences in his life and loves to talk about them. He said, “I can’t write and I can’t spell, but there is nothing wrong with my mouth!” Don’s wife Anne added, “I used to try to correct him sometimes when I thought he was wrong, but now I just let him talk. His memory is a gift.”

Don was born April 15, 1925, in Ashton, Iowa. He had a brother 5 years older than him and a sister 14 months younger. His dad drove a Standard Oil 1925 Model T gas delivery truck. His father had to carry the gas in buckets, climb a ladder to the top of the overhead gas tanks, and pour the full buckets into the tanks. Don’s grandparents in Montana said that they would help Don’s parents and family start farming in Montana, which sounded a lot easier to them.

