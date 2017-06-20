Jury says “Not Guilty”

By Wendel Buys –

After four days of testimony and a fifth of closing remarks and jury deliberation, the trial of Jamie Lee Danneman concluded with the jury reaching a verdict of not guilty of first degree manslaughter and not guilty of second degree murder. After almost two years, this stage of the story came to a close.

On Monday, June 12, after counsel for the defense and for the prosecution narrowed the panel to 12 jurors and two alternate jurors, opening statements were made. The jury included three men and 11 women.

Attorney Damain Sandy presented the case for the state, explaining that an altercation occurring on August 12, 2015, resulted in intracranial injuries that brought about the death of Steve Meyer. Subsequently, charges of second degree murder and first degree manslaughter were brought against Jamie Danneman.

