Daring to Dairy

Ben and Connie Post of rural Chandler have been dairy farmers for 25 years, but Ben was born into the dairy business. He is a 3rd generation farmer, the oldest son of Frank and Arlene Post. Frank and his brother Jim grew up near Chandler and started dairying together in 1963. They milked red and white Holsteins.

Frank jokes, “It’s like watching TV. Why have black and white when you can have color?” Red and white Holsteins are still a part of this generation of Post farms.

Ben grew up milking cows and loving milk. In 1992, Ben married Connie Flanagan of Garretson, S. D. The two started Corner Post Dairy with 20 red and white Holstein cows. Their farm is located two miles north of the Valley Road on 30th Ave. or “Skyline Drive” as all the locals know it.

