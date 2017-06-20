Business of the Week: Ag VS, Inc.

Precision planting allows farmers across America the opportunity to increase yields. With the current market situation, anything producers can do to help their bottom line is critical.

Ag VS, Inc. is there to help optimize returns and inputs with correct inputs, in the correct place and in the correct amount. Precision farming is not necessarily about driving straight, it is the fact that using a GPS system to place you in the correct position accurately, is the foundation needed for everything else after driving straight.

Ag VS of Lake Wilson offers producers the opportunity for this precision. Jason Vander Schaaf has the products and knowledge to give farmers the best possible chance for increased yield. Ag VS offers precision ag and strip-till needs along with equipment repair.

