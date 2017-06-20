Breakfast on the Farm

On Saturday, June 24, area residents are invited to experience farm life first hand. The Nobles County Farm Bureau, along with several commodity groups from Nobles County, is hosting a day on the farm at the Brad and Jeff Lynn farm near Lismore. The Lynns raise cattle, hogs, and crops south of Leota and east of Kenneth.

There will be free food all day – pancakes for breakfast and hamburgers for lunch. The Nobles County American Dairy Association will have the cheese for your burger, milk to go with the pancakes, and ice cream bars for dessert.

Not only is the food free, so is the education. You and your family can experience farm life first hand by taking a hay ride through the Lynn’s operation. Run your hands through the corn and beans. Pet the animals. Smell the productivity!

“This event will give the consumer a chance to see firsthand how grain and livestock production truly functions,” said Matt Widboom with the MN Soybean Growers Association. “This is vital to the future of our freedom to farm.”

Attendees will also be able to see a drone fly through the fields and learn how it is used on the farm. Local agronomist, veterinarians, manure management specialists, and nutritionists will be on hand with information as well. The Minnesota Pork Producer’s educational trailer will be on display.

Have you never driven a tractor or combine but always dreamed of it? An “Ag Cab Lab” will give kids and adults a chance to sit in the actual cab of a combine and experience the sites and sounds of driving through the fields.

Another fun part of the day will be a free pedal tractor pull for kids. This event is sponsored by the Worthington Elks Lodge and the Worthington Optimists Club. There will also be other games for the kids.

The Lynn farm is located at 17717 Bulick Ave., Lismore. If you take Burkitt Ave south out of Leota six miles, a mile east on 170th Ave., and then about 3/4 of a mile south on Bulick Ave., you will be there. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are also free rides from Luverne and Worthington available. At 9 a.m. a bus will leave the Walmart parking lot in Worthington and at 10:30 a.m a free bus will depart from the Rock County Highway Department.

